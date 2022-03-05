iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 2.3%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.46. 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11.

