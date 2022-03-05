iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $125.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

