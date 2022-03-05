iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 592.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,470,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.43 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

