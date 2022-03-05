iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.74. 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (EWJE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.