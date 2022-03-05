iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.14. 3,191,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,193. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

