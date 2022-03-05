iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day moving average is $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.02 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

