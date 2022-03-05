iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 443.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $374.02 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

