iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $374.02 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

