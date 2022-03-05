iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

