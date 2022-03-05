iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ITOS stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

