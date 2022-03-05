Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 930,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,595. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.