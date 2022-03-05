J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAYS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.51 and a beta of -0.15. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

