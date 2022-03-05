Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 67,242 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 320.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,242 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $49.26 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.