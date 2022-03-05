Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 61,753 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,077,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

