Jane Street Group LLC Buys 23,154 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.24% of Goal Acquisitions worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.