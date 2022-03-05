Jane Street Group LLC Buys 41,936 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

