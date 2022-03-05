Jane Street Group LLC Buys 42,545 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

