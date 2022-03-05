Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,293 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,984,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.