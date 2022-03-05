Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,948 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

