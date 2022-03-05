Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.40% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.