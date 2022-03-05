Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 862.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

