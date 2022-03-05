Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 189,795 Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.49% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

