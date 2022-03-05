Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.27% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOFF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

