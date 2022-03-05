Jane Street Group LLC Sells 189,780 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,780 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.05%.

