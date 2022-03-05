Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 12,348 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,660 shares of company stock worth $113,474,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

