Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 47,886 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.48% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYPT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

