Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 9,361 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

