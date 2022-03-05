Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $4,572,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,075 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

