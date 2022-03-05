Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 947.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

