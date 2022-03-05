Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,162 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

