Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 40,155 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.62% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $4.00 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

