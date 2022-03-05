Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,483 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

