Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 379,202 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of B2Gold worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $16,349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 497.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $7,337,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.35 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.