Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

