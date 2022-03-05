Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.78% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $98.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.