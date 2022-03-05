Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Water Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $161.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

