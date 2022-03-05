Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

