Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.58 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $18,170,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $190.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

