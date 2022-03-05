Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.38% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVDL opened at $7.49 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

