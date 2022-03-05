Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,429,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 16.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 31,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

