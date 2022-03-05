Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $4,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $306.11 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.94.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

