Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $7.06 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Post as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Post by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $103.47 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

