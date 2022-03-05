Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $7.42 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $32,531,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82.

FIGS opened at $13.44 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

