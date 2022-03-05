Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,572 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

