Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 16,037 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.28% of Alamos Gold worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

