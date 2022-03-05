Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 163,400 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

