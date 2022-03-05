Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 187,956 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,956 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,787,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

