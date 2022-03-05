Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 33,538 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Toro worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

