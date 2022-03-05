Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,533 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

