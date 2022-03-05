Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 8,690 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 620.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.71. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.